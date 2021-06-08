Simple Software Solutions Price Down 42.2% Over Last Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $208,553.48 and $30.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 42.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0733 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00024856 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000188 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001618 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,845,925 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

