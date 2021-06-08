Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Trading Up 0.3%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.64. 1,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 4.79% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

