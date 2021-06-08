Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 102.47 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 102.47 ($1.34), with a volume of 93384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.20 ($1.34).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.52%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 14.81.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

