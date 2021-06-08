SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.64

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 102678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

SITC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -767.00 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,457 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,076,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

