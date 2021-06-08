SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $897,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,519 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,334. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 160.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after purchasing an additional 901,966 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 1,663.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 202,869 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 53.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,491 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.44. SiTime has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.74 and a beta of 0.54.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

