SKALE Network Market Capitalization Achieves $306.68 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $306.68 million and approximately $57.44 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000964 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00072382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00026752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.93 or 0.01000904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.61 or 0.09669251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00050962 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKL is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars.

