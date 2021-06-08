Skrumble Network Reaches Market Cap of $2.68 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $208,290.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00070067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.09 or 0.00953675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.00 or 0.09458210 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00050756 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

SKM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

