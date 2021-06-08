Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,056 shares of company stock worth $5,411,183. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2,176.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $7,583,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $3,689,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $4,052,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNBR opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

