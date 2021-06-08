SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $173,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,024,123 shares of company stock worth $102,110,660. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,081,000 after acquiring an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SMART Global by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SMART Global by 5,103.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after buying an additional 450,815 shares during the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

