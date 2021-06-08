Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.47 million-148.05 million.

Shares of NYSE EM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.11. 61,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,696. Smart Share Global has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $13.90 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.40 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

