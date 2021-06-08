SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). SmileDirectClub reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. 15,062,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,127,751. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

In other news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

