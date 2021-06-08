Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.75.

SNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth about $126,659,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,051,000 after purchasing an additional 763,198 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,214,000 after purchasing an additional 531,091 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 281,055 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNN stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

