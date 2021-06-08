Smoothy (SMTY) Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Smoothy has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001019 BTC on exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $760,040.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00063055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.77 or 0.00241779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00221521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.38 or 0.01216715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,509.08 or 0.99788496 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

