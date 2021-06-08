SnowGem Hits 24 Hour Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000920 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.