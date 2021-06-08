SnowSwap (SNOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $217,259.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.48 or 0.00028799 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00065504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00249841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00229389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.24 or 0.01191731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,866.53 or 0.99856668 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,728 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.