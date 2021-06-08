Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Sonic Automotive reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

SAH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,077. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.39%.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 in the last ninety days. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after purchasing an additional 47,284 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

