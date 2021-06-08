Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.19.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $69.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.04.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

