Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.38 million.

Spark Networks stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. 52,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spark Networks will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,938. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

