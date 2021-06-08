SparksPay Market Cap Tops $21,465.34 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $21,465.34 and approximately $8.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000077 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000182 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,060,399 coins and its circulating supply is 9,961,697 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

