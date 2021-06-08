SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.9% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.2% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after buying an additional 103,223 shares during the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.27. The company had a trading volume of 192,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,342. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.