SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Purchased by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF comprises about 13.6% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 2.75% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $19,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,816,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,765,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 102,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 30,868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,077,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the period.

Shares of GMF stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $135.02. 10,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,031. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.96. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.40 and a fifty-two week high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

