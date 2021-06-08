Spectiv Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00071475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00026243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.00 or 0.00976574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.82 or 0.09543821 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050096 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

