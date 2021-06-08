Spendcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $76.08 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00072382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00026752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.93 or 0.01000904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.61 or 0.09669251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00050962 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

