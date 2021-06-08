Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.75

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRLP shares. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $636.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.20 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 45.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently 240.54%.

In related news, Director Sprague Resources Holdings Llc sold 16,058,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $264,964,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $287,075.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,325.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,153,007 shares of company stock valued at $530,846,464 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.