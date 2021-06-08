Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Square by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth about $2,306,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 163.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $38,010,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,445,314 shares of company stock valued at $337,843,402. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square stock opened at $216.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.08. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a PE ratio of 305.57, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

