SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.90 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Dawson James started coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of SRAX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. 1,535,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59. SRAX has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $158.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.87.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that SRAX will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

