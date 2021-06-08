SRAX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,917 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,876% compared to the average volume of 97 put options.

NASDAQ SRAX opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. SRAX has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.54.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that SRAX will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SRAX by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SRAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SRAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in SRAX by 636.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in SRAX in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRAX. B. Riley lifted their price target on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James began coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

