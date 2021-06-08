SRAX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,917 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,876% compared to the average volume of 97 put options.
NASDAQ SRAX opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. SRAX has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.54.
SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that SRAX will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRAX. B. Riley lifted their price target on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James began coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.
About SRAX
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
