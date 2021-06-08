StableUSD Trading Down 1.2% This Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00071949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00026743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.00998521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.93 or 0.09654548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050952 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

