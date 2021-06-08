Stafi Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.26 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $12.58 million and $4.26 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00003401 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00043476 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00266445 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00040930 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

