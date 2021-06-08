STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of STAG Industrial worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

STAG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,535. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

