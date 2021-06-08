StakedZEN Hits Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. StakedZEN has a market cap of $2.61 million and $28,205.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $78.26 or 0.00240472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00065697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00256336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00228974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.24 or 0.01211343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,406.87 or 0.99573769 BTC.

StakedZEN Coin Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,404 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

