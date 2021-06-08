Stakinglab (LABX) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $1,714.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 94.5% higher against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00028783 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001802 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.