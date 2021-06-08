Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $135.60

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 135.60 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 503.20 ($6.57), with a volume of 3827303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 499.50 ($6.53).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 508.80 ($6.65).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 500.83. The stock has a market cap of £15.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.62.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

About Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

