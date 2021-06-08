Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Price Target Cut to C$4.75

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Standard Lithium from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Standard Lithium stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 20.26. Standard Lithium has a one year low of C$0.97 and a one year high of C$4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$491.64 million and a PE ratio of -17.97.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Lithium will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

