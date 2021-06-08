Starbase Market Capitalization Tops $3.73 Million (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $50,315.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00072494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00026873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.00995534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.94 or 0.09663180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00051425 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

