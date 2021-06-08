State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,013,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

In related news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,901 shares of company stock worth $3,878,152 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.33. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.14 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.