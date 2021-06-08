State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPCE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $13,402,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 323,762 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 322,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 286,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after buying an additional 194,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPCE shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

Shares of SPCE opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

