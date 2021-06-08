State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of AIT opened at $95.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.85. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

