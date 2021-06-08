State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of GME stock opened at $280.01 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of -82.84 and a beta of -2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.06.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

