State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of TFS Financial worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 22.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

TFSL opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.44. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

