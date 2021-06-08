State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,570 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of BXS opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.