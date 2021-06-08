State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Natera by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Natera by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Natera by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Natera by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Natera by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 20,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $2,073,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,918.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,574 shares of company stock valued at $27,464,219. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.