State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Lear by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 0.4% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Lear by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of Lear stock opened at $196.99 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.94.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.