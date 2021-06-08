State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.76 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 341,895 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 210,771 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $82,566,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 283,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,907 shares of company stock worth $2,829,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

