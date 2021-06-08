State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,652 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,001 shares of company stock valued at $488,113 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

