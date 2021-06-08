State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.
CCEP opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.