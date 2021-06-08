State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in RPM International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

RPM opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.18. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $1,001,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

