Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.64

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.64 and last traded at $66.11, with a volume of 30629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders have sold a total of 302,120 shares of company stock worth $18,922,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,607 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,815,000 after acquiring an additional 126,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

