Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZHF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stelco in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stelco from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stelco from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of STZHF stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.