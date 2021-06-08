Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.81.

A number of analysts have commented on STLC shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Stelco alerts:

STLC stock traded up C$0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.31. 218,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,818. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -190.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$7.20 and a 52 week high of C$39.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -111.11%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.